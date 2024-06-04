See-saw battle in Virudhunagar sees Congress on the edge

Counting of votes for the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency saw Manickam Tagore of the Congress cruising to the finish line with a slim margin of 4,633 votes over his nearest DMDK rival Vijayaprabhakaran. He returns as an MP for the third time.

Right from round one, the constituency witnessed a seesaw battle between the Congress and the DMDK. The counting process for the constituency began with a hitch as the lock of the strongroom in which the Sattur postal ballots had been sealed malfunctioned and it took about 10 minutes for the room to be opened.

This Lok Sabha constituency with six Assembly segments has 15,01,942 voters and the number of votes cast were 10,54,634 with a polling percentage of 70.22.

The constituency witnessed a three-cornered fight with star candidates Radikaa Sarathkumar standing on the BJP ticket and Vijayakant’s son Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran standing on the DMDK symbol in alliance with the AIADMK. They were up against two-time Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran began with an early lead from the first round itself with the Congress candidate trailing.

In 2019 election, the DMDK had come second with R. Alagarsamy getting 3,16,329 votes.

Now, with the BJP candidate and Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran also from the community, this vote bank seems to have shifted its allegiance to DMDK. The party hoped to ride on the legacy of Vijayakanth and also the sympathy factor associated with his recent death.

Congress had considered Virudhunagar as a safe seat and the tough fight given by debutant has given them the jitters.

Surprisingly, DMDK had been leading in all the Assembly segments till the 8th round of counting when Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam segments gave a push to Mr. Tagore. This belt has a strong presence of Mukkulathor.

In the 11th round, Mr. Tagore made a comeback with Tirupparankundram, Sattur, Sivakasi and Virudhunagar giving him a push.

In the 12th round, he had made his lead strong. But in the 13th round, DMDK again put up a good fight. Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran got 2,48,320 votes while Mr. Tagore was able to maintain a slim lead with 2,48,624 votes.

By the 18th round, Congress was maintaining its lead in all the Assembly segments except for Tirupparankundram where DMDK was garnering more votes.

By round 24, Mr. Tagore got 3,82,876 votes and Mr. Vijayaprabhakaran was nipping at his heels with 3,78,243. Around 5 p.m., DMDK cadre, unable to see the victory, slipping away from their grasp, staged a protest outside the premises questioning the counting process.