See all the GI-tagged products at one place

A three-day exhibition of Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products, startups and Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) products has begun at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Friday.

Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum (MABIF) in collaboration with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) are organising the ‘GI Mahotsav cum MABIF Mela 1.0’. It is aimed at facilitating small business owners and startup entrepreneurs to expand their business.

Entry is free to the exhibition which saw a good turnout of visitors on the inaugural day. There were more than 200 stalls displaying products with Geographical Indication (GI) tag such as Madurai Malli, Madurai Sungudi saris, Kanchipuram silk saris, Toda embroidery work, Thanjavur dolls etc. There are over 100 stalls for startups as well as from the agrotech and food tech industry and stalls which sell farmers’ produce.

The main objective of the mela is to promote the products of new and upcoming entrepreneurs and also to take the GI products to the global market.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University V. Geethalakshmi, Chief General Manager of NABARD R. Shankar Narayan, Director of Directorate of Agribusiness Development E. Somasundaram, Agricultural College and Research Institute Dean P.P. Mahendran and others were present.

During the inaugural session, the experts spoke on the importance of GI tag and why the public should be given awareness of it, the importance of a good ecosystem for new business owners and encouraging students to start their own startups.

Cheques were also handed out to select start-ups and industries under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). There was in display some innovative products by the startups such as ‘ragi brownie,’ ‘thinai laddu’, ‘orange peel soap’ and ‘curry leaf noodles.’

B. Santhiya and H. Gowri, who visited the exhibition, said they were amazed to see so many local products that were GI tagged. “They are very useful and reasonably priced too. The exhibition opened our eyes to environmentally-friendly products and healthy alternatives to the food that we usually buy,” they said. The exhibition will be held till Sunday.

