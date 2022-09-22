Sedapatti Muthiah laid to rest

ADVERTISEMENT

Mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Sedapatti R. Muthiah was laid to rest at his native place Muthappanpatti near Tirumangalam.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Ministers I. Periyasamy, Reghupathi, P. Moorthi, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Meyyanathan, and MLA G. Thalapathi paid respects to the four-time MLA and two-time MP.

AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan, MDMK MLA Boominathan, All India Forward Bloc leader P.V. Kathiravan, former MLA Mahendran were among those who paid their respects to the former Union Minister and offered condolences to his family members, including Muthiah’s son M. Manimaran, who is DMK’s Madurai South district secretary.

After the rituals at his farm house, the body was taken in a procession for burial, in which hundreds of people from all parties took part.

DMK MP Kanimozhi paid respect to the portrait of the leader.