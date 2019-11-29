Security up in Meenakshi temple, Chithirai streets

Security around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here has been beefed up ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary that falls on December 6. The police have taken additional precautionary steps following the recent Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham and Deputy Commissioners of Police E. Karthik (Law and Order) and Sugumaran (Traffic) inspected the security arrangements on Thursday. “An additional layer of security has been provided in the Chithirai streets around the temple,” said Mr. Devasirvatham.

However, he said, it was a general precautionary measure and there was no specific threat to the temple.

The temple has been provided with armed guards and all devotees are being allowed only after being frisked with metal detectors. As a precautionary measure, no electronic gadgets, including cameras and mobile phones, are being allowed inside the temple.

Additional police personnel have been deployed on the Chithirai streets and plainclothes policemen have been posted to keep a tab on suspicious persons.

Mobile patrolling has been intensified on the Chithirai streets, a police official said. Restriction of entry of vehicles into the Chithirai streets would further be intensified.