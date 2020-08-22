Security tightened for Vinayaka Chathurthi in Madurai

Ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi, the city police will deploy nearly 1,000 personnel to monitor and prevent illegal installation of Vinayaka idols in public places on Saturday.
Police sources said the personnel will be deployed as a few organisations have said that they would install the idols in public places despite the directions given by the State government.
Permission denied
On August 13, the State government announced that permission will not be granted for installing the idols in public places and for processions to arrest the spread of COVID-19.
The police personnel will maintain vigil and ensure that the idols are not installed in public places, sources said.
Tiruppur City Police will deploy 959 police personnel.
Security has been beefed up across Erode district to prevent installation of idols and maintain peace.
Over 1,100 police personnel were posted across the district to monitor the celebrations and also to prevent unlawful activities.
