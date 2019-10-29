Security tightened at Pasumpon

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) K. Jayanth Murali tested an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) as part of elaborate security arrangements for tomorrow’s 57th Guru Puja (death anniversary) and 112th Thevar Jayanthi (birth anniversary) of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

He was camping at Kamuthi Special Force Station and visited sensitive places such as Mudukulathur, Parthibanur, Kamuthi and Perunali and took stock of the situation. He told reporters at Pasumpon on Tuesday that six DIGs, 20 SPs, 29 ADSPs and 50 DSPs would coordinate the security in their respective zones. The police have deployed about 80 CCTV cameras at strategic locations in and around Pasumpon to monitor movement of vehicles and crowd.

The UAV deployed by Centre for Aerospace Research, Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), Anna University would help the police to monitor vehicles and crowd movements and quickly send forces to trouble spots. IG (south zone) P. K. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, DIG (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena and Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena were present.

The SP said control rooms have been established to watch movement of crowd and face detection cameras have been installed to identify ‘known accused.’ The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad combed the memorial and nearby areas with the help of snigger dogs.

A team has deployed updated version of ‘Quadcopter’ type UAV with high definition camera for aerial surveillance. Mr. Jeffri Jackson, Project Assistant and Drone Pilot, said the vehicle could fly up to 400 metres high and cover five km range. The vehicle would send two sets of images – photos and videos to the police control room and CAR’s ground control, Mr. Soundar, Ground Control System operator, said.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao visited Pasumpon and reviewed the arrangements with revenue officials in view of the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other Ministers.