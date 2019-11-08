Security stepped up

MADURAI

The city police have beefed up security on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

Sources in the police said that at least 3,000 personnels are posted on security duty across the city.

Surveillance has been stepped up in public places like bus stands, railway station and airport, places of worship, offices of political parties and religious organisations and sensitive areas.

Similarly, the district police have deployed full strength across sensitive pockets in the district.