Security infrastructure at Thoothukudi airport enhanced

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced in Thoothukudi airport two imported equipment to be used during rescue operations and demonstrated its efficacy during the fire-fighting and rescue operations drill as part of the Aerodrome Committee Meeting held recently.

With the objective of ensuring adequate preparedness and instantaneous response to encounter the unlawful interferences in civil aviation and enhancement of security aspects, AAI conducted the drill during the meeting.

Fire-fighting and rescue operations were showcased in the presence of Airport Director N. Subramanian by AFS Team, Thoothukudi, where two most advanced equipment being used in search and rescue operations namely hand-held Human Life Detector Equipment and Victim Identification And Breaching System grabbed the attention of the participants.

Imported from Austria, the ₹32 lakh-worth Human Life Detector Equipment is a passive electronic sensor that detects the electric field created by a beating human heart, even through barriers. A patented filter eliminates all but the unique ultra-low frequency (ULF), human electric field. Since it detects only living humans, this equipment is immune to false alarms caused by animals, heat, vibration or noise.

This most advanced equipment is capable of detecting and tracking a standing adult from 500 meters in the open air and at shorter distances through concrete walls, steel bulkheads, brick, earthworks, plastics, heavy foliage, underwater, and most other barriers.

“It is an advanced instrument that requires some training to operate. It utilises no hazardous materials, has no known practical countermeasures and emits no radiation, with the exception of an optional, low-energy, eye-safe laser pointer,” said the officials.

Fabricated in Japan, the second equipment is Victim Identification And Breaching System, costing about ₹7.50 lakh, which allows rescue personnel to locate victims trapped in confined spaces and collapsed structures with integrated small camera head and audio sensor system. The entire video and audio components are integrated in this system in order to make search and rescue operation simple and effective.

This system is an all-in-one unit which requires one or two operators. The camera head, display and audio system can be separated and assembled even under most demanding conditions.

The newly procured two portable shelter with the size 10 ft X 20 ft X 7 ft at a cost of ₹9 lakh, which can be used for collecting causality and provide first-aid at a disaster-hit area was also displayed.

Vishnu Chandran, Additional District Collector, Arun Balagopalan, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi and Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, participated in the exercise.