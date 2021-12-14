Security guard loses rifle

MADURAI

14 December 2021 21:28 IST

A security guard with a gold finance company in Arapalayam lost his double-barrel bore rifle while he was going from home to his office on Sunday night.

Police said the guard, S. Kasirajan, 51, of V. Karisalkulam was proceeding on his motorbike to AA Road in Arapalayam. He had dismantled his rifle and kept it in a bag, but found it missing on the way.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, he lodged a complaint with Koodal Pudur police.