ADVERTISEMENT

Security breach post: HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP man

December 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to a BJP functionary Pravin Raj against whom a case was registered for posting a comment on social media blaming Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar for the recent security breach in Parliament.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to Pravin Raj of Namakkal district. Tiruchi police had registered a case against the petitioner under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant had come across a post on X (formerly Twitter) that said, “Security breach happened in Lok Sabha you know why ? Because of the irresponsible MPs like you were distributing ‘Visitors Passes’ via social media for publicity and without background verification. Take responsibility on this Parliament attack; don’t blame”. The post had tagged the social media handle of the MP and used his picture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawyer associated with the DMK in Tiruchi, Arockiya Doss, had lodged the complaint with the Cyber Crime police seeking action against Pravin Raj. While the petitioner claimed that he was innocent, the State submitted that the petitioner had a habit of posting anonymous messages on social media and opposed the anticipatory bail petition filed by the petitioner.

The court observed that on the perusal of the records, the de facto complainant was not the person who was affected by the post and he was not the competent person to prefer the complaint. The court granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner and directed him to report before the trial court on summons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US