Security breach post: HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP man

December 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to a BJP functionary Pravin Raj against whom a case was registered for posting a comment on social media blaming Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar for the recent security breach in Parliament.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to Pravin Raj of Namakkal district. Tiruchi police had registered a case against the petitioner under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant had come across a post on X (formerly Twitter) that said, “Security breach happened in Lok Sabha you know why ? Because of the irresponsible MPs like you were distributing ‘Visitors Passes’ via social media for publicity and without background verification. Take responsibility on this Parliament attack; don’t blame”. The post had tagged the social media handle of the MP and used his picture.

A lawyer associated with the DMK in Tiruchi, Arockiya Doss, had lodged the complaint with the Cyber Crime police seeking action against Pravin Raj. While the petitioner claimed that he was innocent, the State submitted that the petitioner had a habit of posting anonymous messages on social media and opposed the anticipatory bail petition filed by the petitioner.

The court observed that on the perusal of the records, the de facto complainant was not the person who was affected by the post and he was not the competent person to prefer the complaint. The court granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner and directed him to report before the trial court on summons.

