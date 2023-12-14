Security breach in parliament a major lapse, says Chidambaram

December 14, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Though it is not a terrorist attack, the security breach in parliament on December 13 was a major lapse on the part of security agencies, said senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons on the canister strike by two visitors that had set off chaos in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he said the Union government should discuss it in detail. The treasury bench should allow the opposition members to speak out and discuss the issue in an elaborate manner. This is something, which needs to be talked out threadbare. There cannot be compromise on security, the former Union Home Minister said.

The media reports and preliminary inquiries suggested that the four attackers, from four different States (Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Haryana) had been Facebook friends for about six months. “It looks like, it was well planned. .Though it is not a terrorist attack, it reflected very bad on the security agencies and their administrative ability,” he charged.

Wondering what were the intelligence agencies doing, he asked, “there is a three-tier, four-tier security cover. What is the use. It is not that easy to enter the parliament complex, he said and wanted a detailed discussion and a SOP in place.

The government, without covering it up, should have a comprehensive deliberation on this as one among the attackers, according to the media reports, had visited the parliament during budget session. “Someone jumping from a height of 15-20 feet should have practised well before attempting it. Doing it from the visitors’ gallery was a serious thing,” Mr. Chidambaram said and asked what were the security personnel in the gallery doing. Above all, the Central Reserve Police, Delhi Police and elite forces guarded the parliament in one way or the other.

He said such attacks are the fallout of alarming unemployment problems among youngsters. The government, instead of understanding the real issue, was interested in giving false statements.

Mr Chidambaram attended a wedding of Congress functionaries in Illayankudi in Sivaganga district and Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

