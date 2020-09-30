Security beefed up in Madurai

Police picketing at important places in the city in view of the special court verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday continued in the city.

Besides picketing at places of worship and offices belonging to Hindu and Muslim organisations, the city police also conducted intensified vehicle check across the city. Houses of some of the functionaries from both sides were also provided security as a precaution.

A senior police official said no untoward incident was reported in the city.

The city police have intensified the security since September 29 in view of Al-Umma member Imam Ali’s death anniversary.

Meanwhile, Social Democratic Party of India cadre staged a protest, expressing dissatisfaction over the court verdict that acquitted all the accused.

The protesters, led by its district president Mujibur Rahuman, demanded that all the accused, including BJP leader L.K Advani should be arrested, as the Supreme Court had already declared the demolition of the Masjid as illegal.