Security beefed-up ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations; IG reviews security arrangements

With the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations fast approaching, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg has put on the police force of four southern districts on high alert by reviewing the security arrangements to be made for the second time within the past one week.

As the Hindu outfits are making appeals through social media that all the Hindus should install as many idols of Lord Vinayaka in their areas to make the celebrations unprecedented this year, the police anticipate installation of statues in unauthorised spots also. Some of the social media posts criticized the officials for imposing “unfair and unrealistic restrictions” on the Hindu outfits for installing the statues and immersing it.

Hence, Mr. Asra Garg, who reviewed the security arrangements to be made during celebrations and during the immersion of idols in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts recently, visited Tirunelveli again on Monday evening.

During the review meeting held here at the District Police Office with the Superintendents of Police P. Saravanan of Tirunelveli, R. Krishnaraj of Tenkasi, L. Balaji Saravanan of Thoothukudi and Hari Kiran Prasad of Kanniyakumari, he asked the officers to ensure fool-proof security arrangements, especially in the ‘problematic areas’ identified by the police based on the incidents during previous years.

Since, Shencottai in Tenkasi district witnessed acrimonious incidents a couple of years ago during the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, the IG, exhorted the Tenkasi Police to gear-up for the event and reviewed the security plans prepared by them.

Similarly, Mr. Asra Garg, who met the SP, Kanniyakumari, Hari Kiran Prasad, the DSPs and the Inspectors of Police of the district recently, had one more round of review on Monday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to start his Kanniyakumari to Kashmir padayatra on September 7, shortly after Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

“The police of the four districts have already started compiling all social media posts relating to as Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. Troublemakers will be detained immediately to avert law and order problems even as all-out security arrangement will be ensured for peaceful celebration of the festival. The police have been instructed to strictly follow all the norms stipulated by the government for peaceful celebrations ,” Mr. Asra Garg said.