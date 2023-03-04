HamberMenu
Security beefed up ahead of Chief Minister arrival

March 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Madurai

Sundar S 5988

Madurai City Police have made elaborate security arrangement for the two-day visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, here from Sunday. Over 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust across the city.

Commissioner of Police, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, and Deputy Commissioners of Police, would oversee the security arrangements.

The Chief Minister would arrive at Madurai Airport at around 11 a.m. He is scheduled to meet industrial representatives at the Collectorate before reviewing the law and order situation with police officers of five in southern districts. Later, he would proceed to Keeladi and inaugurate the newly-constructed museum.

After an overnight stay, Mr. Stalin would conduct review meeting with officials on implementation of Government schemes on Monday morning. He would leave for Nagercoil by road on Monday evening.

Madurai Corporation has spruced up parts of the city ahead of his visit.

