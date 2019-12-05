Security beefed up ahead of Babri Masjid demolition day in Madurai

Security has been beefed up for temples and crowded places in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts on Thursday ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Friday.

In Madurai City, around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city. All Deputy Commissioners of Police, led by Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, reviewed the security arrangements in the city on Thursday morning.

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple has already been brought under an additional layer of security for the past week. With December 6 being the first anniversary after the pronouncement of judgement by Supreme Court in the disputed Ayodhya land case, the police have left no stones unturned in providing security.

While police pickets have been increased, vehicle checks have been intensified in all the 20 check posts on the city borders, besides on important junctions in the city. Special teams have been formed to check lodges for anti-social elements. A police official said that sniffer dogs were pressed into service.

All vital installations, important buildings of State and Central government offices have been brought under security cover. Openline patrolling was being done on railway tracks. Baggages were being scanned and passengers frisked by Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Z. Annie Vijaya, inspected the security arrangements being made at Lord Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkoil.

“All important temples such as the Kallazhagar temple, Andal Temple [in Srivilliputtur] in Madurai Range were being provided additional security,” she said.

Besides increasing patrolling on important roads, she said that Quick Reaction Teams were stationed at vital points to rush to any place in case of emergency situations. The police personnel from various units have been mobilised for security duty. Vigil has been mounted in all sensitive places in the range, she added.