Security beefed for Vinayaka Chaturthi in Kanniyakumari district

September 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Over 1,200 police personnel and senior officers would be deployed on bandobust arrangements in Kanniyakumari district, said Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasath on Sunday.

Apart from the general public, outfits including Hindu Munnani, Hindu Maha Sabha, BJP, RSS and others have planned to install 8,000 Vinayaka idols, marking the Chaturthi celebrations on Monday (Sept 18).

The police said that the government had already announced the regulations and guidelines to be followed by the public while celebrating and taking out processions of the idols. Seeking cooperation, the police said that they would keep a heightened vigil at sensitive areas.

The district administration, had held meetings with the Hindu outfits and their representatives. Designated locations including Kothavilai beach, Chinnavilai, Sanguthurai, Vettumadai, Thegapattinam are the places for immersing the idols between Sept 22 and 24.

Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan said that in Thoothukudi, permission had been given for installing the Vinayaka idols in 500 places. Elaborate security arrangements are in place from Saturday night and it would be in vogue till the idols were immersed, he added.

Meanwhile, there was brisk sales in flower markets and in other pockets in the city ahead of the Chaturthi celebrations. Public purchased the Ganesha idols from ₹100 to ₹2,000 which were made with clay. The Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai Road wore a busy day on Sunday as public thronged for shopping.

According to Ganesh, a youth from Rajasthan, who is selling the idols said that he had made idols with one feet to 2 ft height. There has been a brisk sale from morning.

The flower market also witnessed heavy buying on Sunday, though the sales was not that heavy. According to a vendor Selvaraj, one kg of jasmine sold at ₹1,500 on Saturday (the last day of muhurtham in Tamil month Avani), while it slipped to ₹1,000 per kg on Sunday forenoon.

Similarly, in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts too, there was brisk sale of flowers and idols of the Vinayaka.

