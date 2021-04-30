Security arrangements up at counting centres

District Election Officer Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Superintendent E. Karthik inspec security arrangements at the counting centre at Anna University Engineering College in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

RAMANATHAPURAM

30 April 2021 20:50 IST

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting of votes on May 2 (Sunday).

Ramanathapuram Collector and District Election officer Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inspected the counting centre at Anna University Engineering College on Friday. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and senior officials from the Election Cell. Mr. Karthik said the three-tier security at the counting centre would continue and only authorised persons would be allowed entry.

Mobile phones would not be allowed inside the counting centre. They should be surrendered to the chief counting agent of the candidates. A press release from the Collectorate said that counting agents could enter from 6 a.m. and thermal scanning shall be done at the entry.

Theni District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni said that since there would be a total lockdown on Sunday, special bus services would be operated for the counting agents.

The counting centres would be opened in the presence of all the candidates / counting agents and the EVMs would be brought out.

The centres would have one micro observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant apart from the staff engaged in handling the EVMs. The VVPAT would be cross-checked during the counting process at random. Media persons shall be given permission for a brief period and for collection of news, they shall remain in the media centre only.

The results would be officially declared by the Returning Officers after intimating the Election Commission. Round-wise results would be uploaded on the official ECI website.