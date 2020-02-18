Security arrangements reviewed ahead of CM’s visit

THOOTHUKUDI

As Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to visit here to inaugurate philanthropist and former owner of ‘Daily Thanthi’ and well-known sports administrator B. Sivanthi Adityan’s memorial at Veerapandianpattinam near Tiruchendur on Saturday (February 22), Inspector General of Police, South Zone, K.P. Shanmugarajeswaran, reviewed security arrangements here on Tuesday.

After inaugurating the Sivanthi Adityan Memorial at Veerapandianpattinam, the Chief Minister distributes welfare measures to the beneficiaries in a function to be organised on the Government Industrial Training Institute premises. He is also likely to inaugurate most-modern medical facilities in the Departments of Cardiology and Oncology of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital in the function along with other completed projects.

Since Mr. Palaniswami is likely to visit the newly inaugurated medical facilities at the end of the function at Veerapandianpattinam, the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital administration has been instructed to be ready to receive the Chief Minister.

Hence, Mr. Shanmugarajeswaran visited the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital to review the security arrangements to be put in place during his visit.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, DSP, Thoothukudi Prakash, Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Thiruvasagamani, Resident Medical Officer of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Silas Jeyamani and others were present.