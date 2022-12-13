‘Security arrangements on Madurai district court campus sufficient’

December 13, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate security on the Madurai district court campus.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the reports filed by the authorities and observed that the present security arrangements provided at the Madurai district court campus were found to be sufficient.

The court took note of the fact that the Madurai Commissioner of Police had given an undertaking that necessary security arrangements would be made in consultation with judges, advocates and court staff to balance the requirements for proper security arrangements and convenience of the general public.

The court also took note of the fact that encroachments were removed and there was no sewage or unclean water stagnant inside the district court campus. The relief sought by the petitioner has been adequately addressed, the court observed and disposed of the public interest litigation petition filed in 2016 by advocate S. Muthukumar of Madurai.

CONNECT WITH US