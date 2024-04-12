ADVERTISEMENT

Security arrangements in Tirunelveli segment reviewed

April 12, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector and Presiding Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency K. P. Karthikeyan chairing a review meeting with officials on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector and Presiding Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K. P. Karthikeyan chaired a meeting here on Thursday with the police officials and heads of central force units deployed in the segment to review the security arrangements being made for the April 19 polling.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Sharing the intelligence inputs received so far from various parts of the constituency and details about unlawful or violent incidents that happened in the past during the elections in a few parts of the constituency, Dr. Karthikeyan exhorted the police officials to make security arrangements accordingly in the critical and vulnerable areas during the run-up for the polls and on the date of polling.

 The Collector also shared information pertaining to the possible distribution of cash for votes by the supporters of the candidates in fray and the modus operandi being followed for luring the voters with money.

 Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City (headquarters) G. S. Anita and District Revenue Officer M. Suganya participated in the meeting,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Earlier, the randomisation for the police personnel to be deployed in the polling booths in Tirunelveli city and also in Tirunelveli district on April 18 and 19 was conducted in the presence of Police Observer Pankaj Nain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US