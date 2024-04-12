Security arrangements in Tirunelveli segment reviewed

April 12, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector and Presiding Officer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency K. P. Karthikeyan chaired a meeting here on Thursday with the police officials and heads of central force units deployed in the segment to review the security arrangements being made for the April 19 polling.

Sharing the intelligence inputs received so far from various parts of the constituency and details about unlawful or violent incidents that happened in the past during the elections in a few parts of the constituency, Dr. Karthikeyan exhorted the police officials to make security arrangements accordingly in the critical and vulnerable areas during the run-up for the polls and on the date of polling.

The Collector also shared information pertaining to the possible distribution of cash for votes by the supporters of the candidates in fray and the modus operandi being followed for luring the voters with money.

Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City (headquarters) G. S. Anita and District Revenue Officer M. Suganya participated in the meeting,

Earlier, the randomisation for the police personnel to be deployed in the polling booths in Tirunelveli city and also in Tirunelveli district on April 18 and 19 was conducted in the presence of Police Observer Pankaj Nain.

