Security arrangements discussed ahead of President’s visit to Madurai

February 15, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Officials visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Ahead of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the city on Saturday, top officials discussed security arrangements to be provided, here on Wednesday.

After the inspection of Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), K. A. Senthil Velan, a couple of days back, officials from the State Security Branch conducted an advance security liaison with the police and temple officials.

The President, on her maiden visit to the city, will fly by a special aircraft from Delhi and reach Madurai by Saturday noon. Her motorcade will drive straight to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. After offering worship to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the President would return to the airport and leave for Coimbatore, a police officer said.

Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Superintendent of Police P. Saminathan, (Security Branch), along with Deputy Commissioners of Police V. V. Sai Praneeth (South) and B. K. Arvind (North), visited the temple and reviewed the security arrangement for VVIP. They also discussed the route and security for the President’s convoy.

