Secure conviction in all cases of murders of Scheduled Caste members, says PT president

The State government should make special efforts to ensure the conviction of the accused in the cases pertaining to the murder of Scheduled Caste people, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K. Krishnasamy has said.

Dr. Krishnasamy told presspersons here on Monday that the murders of members of Scheduled Castes, especially the youth from this community, in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu was on the rise. However, the accused in most of these cases were getting acquitted because the prosecution was not paying enough attention.

Hence, the State government should take steps to ensure the conviction of the persons, who had been arrested in connection with the murder of Scheduled Caste people, he said.

Maanjolai estate workers

The PT chief said the workers of Maanjolai tea estate, who were aged 80 and above and had worked before 1998, would be produced before the National Human Rights Commission in Delhi soon to record their statements. Since the NHRC, which had completed its field visit, was in need of more information before submitting its report, the retired workers of Maanjolai tea estate would be taken to Delhi to give their statements.

“We’ve proposed to organise a protest in Chennai on November 6 or 7 to highlight our demands on Maanjolai tea estate issue,” he said.

He said 3% internal reservation being given for Arundathiyar community youth in education and employment within the 18% reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes was “murder of social justice” in Tamil Nadu.

He said the death of five persons after the air show held in Chennai on Sunday had happened as the government did not create arrangements there. “The DMK government, which is hoping to purchase the voters, will be packed off by the same voters in 2026,” he said.

