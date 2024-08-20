GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Secular’ parties in T.N. are with DMK for its ‘anti-BJP’ stance: Balakrishnan

Published - August 20, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

“Secular” parties in Tamil Nadu are with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for its ‘anti-Bharatiya Janata Party’ stance, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Balakrishnan said the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami was deliberately raking up a controversy over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participating in the function of releasing a commemorative coin to mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

“Mr. Palaniswami has alleged as if the DMK and the BJP were nurturing a relationship. We do not believe that the BJP would have any truck with the DMK which has ideological differences with the national party. The BJP would not ignore such a difference to have any alliance with the DMK,” he contended.

The BJP-led Government in the Centre was neglecting Tamil Nadu, denying funds for railway projects and Metro project. “Against this backdrop, there is no chance for the DMK to have any association with BJP,” he said.

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin too has clarified on this issue.

“Secular parties in Tamil Nadu are united with the DMK for the ‘anti-BJP’ stance. We are firm in our stand against the BJP,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

When asked about Mr. Stalin attending the Independence Day tea party hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi, while its allies had boycotted it, Mr. Balakrishnan said only the Government should clarify its stand on this issue.

“We cannot be held responsible for every act of the Government,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Pointing at the State government’s efforts to attract new investments for industrial developments, Mr. Balakrishnan said that several Government units, including the Arasu Cement Corporation in Virudhunagar district, were moving towards closure.

The Government should revive the government spinning mills and cooperative sugar mills that were closed down in the past.

When asked about the AIADMK flaying the DMK alliance parties for not raising their voices against several pressing issues, Mr. Balakrishnan said the root cause of several issues like freezing of DA for transport workers in the State were started during the erstwhile Palaniswami government.

Though CPI (M) was in alliance with “secular front” at the national level, it would be the first party to protest against any move of the DMK government that affected the common man.

“We protested against power tariff raise and Kallakurichi hooch tragedy,” he said.

The CPI (M) will conduct a conference in Dindigul on August 29 welcoming the Supreme Court judgement validating the Tamil Nadu Government’s internal reservation given for Arunthathiyars.

Party Virudhunagar district secretary K. Arjunan was present.

