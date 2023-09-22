Secular forces must ensure defeat of RSS, Hindutva forces: Karat

September 22, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Secular forces across the country, which believe in Parliamentary democracy and Indian Constitution, should come to the common platform, INDIA bloc, to ensure the crushing defeat of the RSS and Hindutva forces working overtime on creating ‘Hindu Rashtra,’ CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat said on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting in Palayamkottai to mark the inauguration of the edition of CPI(M)’s mouthpiece ‘Theekathir,’ Mr. Karat charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of bringing about changes in the fundamentals of “secular Indian State” and the Constitution through the proposals on altering the Parliamentary democracy and federalism. They had now raised the slogan, ‘One Nation, One Election’ to conduct election to the Parliament, Assembly and the local bodies together.

Hence, the Modi government wanted to make changes in the Indian Constitution which would curtail the five-year term of a few State Assemblies while increasing the tenure of a few others.

“In that case, tenure of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal Assemblies will be reduced by two years as they would have to go in for Assembly election only in 2026 while a few more States, which will go to Assembly election in 2023, will get a few more months till 2024. Though this was detrimental to Parliamentary democracy, the Modi government has formed a committee on enforcing ‘One Nation, One Election’ agenda with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman. In other words, one leader and one party will dominate the country,” he said.

According to him, the BJP had become so unpopular among the people even in the BJP-ruled States due to “its anti-people and pro-rich policies.” Hence they were desperately trying to bring in deceptive measures to fool the people, including one-third reservation for women in the Parliament and in the State Legislature, he said.

“It is a cruel joke that this reservation will not come into effect till 2034. But the Modi government is spreading hoax in a bid to attract women’s votes,” he said.

Hailing the electoral alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, he wanted the model to be replicated at the national level. “Tamil Nadu has shown the way for the rest of the country as the alliance of all democratic progressive forces here have forged firm alliance in the last Parliamentary and Assembly polls to isolate BJP and its allies in the State. Such a strong alliance is required across the country and hence we forged INDIA,” he said.

The Dravidian and the Left movements, which fought against caste, social oppressions, are best suited to take on Hindutva forces, Mr Karat said.

