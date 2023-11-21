Secret ballot to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite strike seeking old pension scheme

November 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

A secret ballot to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite general strike pressing for abolition of new pension scheme and restoration of old pension scheme began across Madurai Railway Division on Tuesday.

The ballot has been organised by Southern Railway Mazdoor Union at all offices and stations across the division. Union divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said the ballot would go on till November 23, for an additional day in Madurai division considering its jurisdictional size.

“We are proposing an indefinite strike of railways with a single-point demand of restoration of old pension scheme. If 75% of the railway employees agree for the strike, the strike notice would be issued,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike would be held based on the response from the Centre.

Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme of seven federations of employees of Central government organisations had called for the general strike. Railwaymen had gone for nation-wide strike in 1960, 1968 and 1974, Mr. Rafi said.

Along with Mr. Rafi, Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar inspected the progress of secret ballot here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.