ADVERTISEMENT

Secret ballot to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite strike seeking old pension scheme

November 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A railway employee casting his vote at a secret ballot being held to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite strike seeking restoration of old pension scheme, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A secret ballot to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite general strike pressing for abolition of new pension scheme and restoration of old pension scheme began across Madurai Railway Division on Tuesday.

The ballot has been organised by Southern Railway Mazdoor Union at all offices and stations across the division. Union divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said the ballot would go on till November 23, for an additional day in Madurai division considering its jurisdictional size.

“We are proposing an indefinite strike of railways with a single-point demand of restoration of old pension scheme. If 75% of the railway employees agree for the strike, the strike notice would be issued,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike would be held based on the response from the Centre.

Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme of seven federations of employees of Central government organisations had called for the general strike. Railwaymen had gone for nation-wide strike in 1960, 1968 and 1974, Mr. Rafi said.

Along with Mr. Rafi, Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar inspected the progress of secret ballot here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US