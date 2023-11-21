HamberMenu
Secret ballot to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite strike seeking old pension scheme

November 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A railway employee casting his vote at a secret ballot being held to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite strike seeking restoration of old pension scheme, on Tuesday.

A railway employee casting his vote at a secret ballot being held to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite strike seeking restoration of old pension scheme, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A secret ballot to decide on railwaymen’s indefinite general strike pressing for abolition of new pension scheme and restoration of old pension scheme began across Madurai Railway Division on Tuesday.

The ballot has been organised by Southern Railway Mazdoor Union at all offices and stations across the division. Union divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said the ballot would go on till November 23, for an additional day in Madurai division considering its jurisdictional size.

“We are proposing an indefinite strike of railways with a single-point demand of restoration of old pension scheme. If 75% of the railway employees agree for the strike, the strike notice would be issued,” he said.

The strike would be held based on the response from the Centre.

Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme of seven federations of employees of Central government organisations had called for the general strike. Railwaymen had gone for nation-wide strike in 1960, 1968 and 1974, Mr. Rafi said.

Along with Mr. Rafi, Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar inspected the progress of secret ballot here.

