Secondary grade teachers demand ‘equal pay for equal work’

February 26, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Secondary grade teachers stage a protest in Madurai on Monday.

Secondary grade teachers stage a protest in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Pressing their demand of ‘equal pay for equal work,’ secondary grade teachers staged a protest on the premises of the Education Department office in Tallakulam on Monday. 

Teachers under the banner Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA) gathered on the premises to urge the government to resolve the problems of parity in pay. 

They said their demand was constantly being neglected by the State government. Each time the teachers gather for the protest, the government dispersed them with a false promise that their demand would be met. “The DMK government which supported the protest and our demands while being in the opposition now refuses to hear us out and acts like an adversary towards the protesting teachers,” they added.

While the basic pay for teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, was ₹8,370, teachers appointed after the date received only ₹5,200. 

The pay scale disparity was getting worse over the years, they said and raised slogans condemning arrest of their colleagues who were protesting in Chennai for over 10 days. 

