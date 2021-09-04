Second year students feel like freshers

COVID-19 and lockdowns have belied their expectations

MADURAI

Usually when colleges reopen for second year students, they look forward to reuniting with friends, sharing snacks in the canteen, discussing their subjects for the semester with professors and having a good laugh while loitering around a little inside the campus.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have altered this reality.

Second year UG and PG students, who have started attending classes after the colleges have opened now, feel like freshers, despite having completed two whole semesters through online classes.

P Priyadharshini, a second year B.Sc. Home Science student from Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, says, “I have literally visited the college campus only five times after getting admission in 2020. Though colleges were briefly opened during February this year, most of us continued taking online classes due to the fear of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus. The campus is very new to me. The only place I know here is my department.”

Some students felt that the pandemic had also affected their opportunity to build a good bond with their professors. T Rajarajan, a second year PG student from the Department of Zoology, American College says, “Since plenty of them are yet to be vaccinated with both the doses, only two of us from the department are attending classes in the campus.

Though online classes are useful, it can never be as good as attending classes in person. Professors are putting in efforts to engage us in different kinds of activities, but it is not possible to be involved in it all the time. It requires a humongous attention span. I feel these times have contributed to students not being able to form a good bond with their professors.”

N Vazeer from the same department says that despite having completed half of the course, they are still unable to handle lab equipment properly. “Lab classes cannot be done through online mode. We need to touch the microscope and learn how to use it. Now that college has opened, we hope to learn the practical lessons at a quicker pace,” he shares.

P Sasikala, a second year UG student from the social welfare department of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, says, “Our batch of students would not even have a clear understanding of what is a normal college life. We do not have close friends with whom we can share our true emotions. Our course usually requires a lot of field visits.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place now, there is no possibility to undertake them effectively. Though we are excited to come to college, we do not know how things will go on, in the next few months.”