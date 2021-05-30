Second Sterlite plant to commence oxygen production within a week

The second unit at the Sterlite Copper Plant here is likely to commence oxygen production within a week, officials said on Sunday.

After the Supreme Court directed, the Tamil Nadu government gave its nod for production of medical oxygen from the Sterlite plant.

On May 12, the production commenced. However, the following day, due to a technical snag, the production had to be suspended. After carrying out repairs, the plant commenced production from May 19. Since then, 329 metric tons of oxygen have been despatched from the plant, officials said.

In the meantime, the second plant, which underwent trial for the last one week, was expected to go in full stream in the next four to five days.

In all probability, when both the plants are fully operational, they can produce 70 tons daily, officials said. The Health department officials said that many Government hospitals in southern districts have received medical Oxygen produced from here. In the coming weeks, they hoped to meet the demand instantly.