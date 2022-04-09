Second rope car for Palani temple within two years, says Sekar Babu 

HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu at Abirami Amman Temple in Dindigul on Saturday.

April 09, 2022 22:15 IST

‘A complete ban on plastic bags will be enforced on temple premises’

The second rope car would be launched at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani within two years, said Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu.

Talking to reporters at Thadikombu near Dindigul on Saturday, he said the government would soon consider reducing rope car fares.

Later, Mr. Sekar Babu, along with Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a footpath around the playground at Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture in Palani.

The request from various sections to anoint the deity at Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple with ‘Seethapanthana marundhu’ in view of the kumbabhishekam would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister. A complete ban on plastic bags would be enforced on temple premises and use of cloth bags would be encouraged, he said.

Speaking to the press at different places in the district during his inspection of temples, he said staff and priests working in HR & CE-controlled temples for five years would soon be made permanent.

He said only 530 of the 44,000 temples in the State generated revenue. Only 25% of the temples’ revenue must be used to carry out maintenance works and issue salaries to workers.

Work to separate gold offerings in hundial collection was under way at Periyapalayam Bhavani Amman Temple and it would be executed in all temples as per court direction, he said.

The present DMK government had retrieved temple lands worth ₹ 2,500 crore. About 45,000 acres of temple lands had been retrieved and demarcation of the lands was under way.

The Minister said 872 temple idols, which were smuggled to foreign countries, had been recovered, and records in centuries-old temples running to four crore pages had been digitised. The DMK government would strive to propagate Tamil archanai in temples, he added.

He said the Chief Minister had allocated ₹100 crore in the current financial year for renovating 1,000-year-old temples. He had also ordered early renovation of temples where kumbabishekam had not been done for more than 12 years and where preparatory works had not been completed even after 10 years.

He inspected consecration works at Lakshmi Narasinga Perumal Temple near Kovilpatti, Thadikombu Soundararaja Perumal Temple, Kathir Narasinga Perumal Temple in Kothapulli and Kuzhandhai Velappar Temple in Arasapillaipatti, and the work on of the 48-kg silver ‘Rishaba vahana’ at Abirami Amman Temple in Dindigul.

He said a Siddha hospital and a Siddha college would be established in Palani.

HR&CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, Collector S. Visakan, Dindigul MLA P. Velusamy, Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar and Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan were present.