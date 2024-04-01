ADVERTISEMENT

Second randomisation to allot voting machines to polling booths carried out in Kanniyakumari LS constituency

April 01, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI  

The Hindu Bureau

As the final list of 22 candidates who are to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from Kanniyakumari constituency are confirmed, supplementary randomization process to allot voting machines for the polling booths were carried out at district Collector on Monday.  

The first randomization process for allotting voting machines to the polling booths in the six assembly constituencies was completed on March 20. Considering the need for an additional voting machine, second randomization was started in the presence of members of recognised political party members.  

District Election Officer and district Collector P.N. Sridhar oversaw the process.  

