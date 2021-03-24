Second randomisation of polling personnel held

TIRUNELVELI

Second randomisation of polling personnel to be involved in the assembly polls on April 6 was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

It was held in the presence of General Observers Subrata Gupta (Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai), Surendra Narayan Pandey (Ambasamudram), Noonsavath Thirumala Naik (Nanguneri) and Alokesh Prosad Roy (Radhapuram), Expenditure Observers Suboth Singh (Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai), Rajesh Tripathi (Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram) and Police Observer for all the five Assembly segments Sudhanshu Kumar.

The Observers also convened a meeting with the representatives of the recognised political on conducting the election in free and fair manner and to tell the participants the norms to be followed during the polling and counting of votes on May 2.

Second randomisation of 9,043 polling personnel to be involved in the five Assembly constituencies of the district was held in Tenkasi also in which Collector G.S. Sameeran and the Observers participated.

“The second phase of training for the polling personnel will be conducted on March 26,” Dr. Sameeran said.