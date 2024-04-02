Second randomisation of EVMs completed in Tirunelveli

April 02, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The second online randomisation of electronic voting machines to be used in the upcoming Parliamentary elections on April 19 was held here on Tuesday.

The procedure was carried out In the presence of Collector and Presiding Officer of Tirunelveli Constituency K.P. Karthikeyan and General Observer Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar,

The second online randomisation of EVMs was held ahead of fixing of the names and symbols of 23 candidates in fray in Tirunelveli constituency and NOTA. Based on the numbers allotted after the randomisation, the EVMs would be sent to the polling booths.

Later, Dr. Karthikeyan and Ms. Sonali visited the EVM godown on Tirunelveli Tahsildar Office premises and inspected the segregation and numbering of the machines.

Corporation Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer for Palayamkottai Assembly Constituency Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Arpit Jain were present.

