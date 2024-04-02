GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second randomisation of EVMs completed in Tirunelveli

April 02, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The second online randomisation of electronic voting machines to be used in the upcoming Parliamentary elections on April 19 was held here on Tuesday.

The procedure was carried out In the presence of Collector and Presiding Officer of Tirunelveli Constituency K.P. Karthikeyan and General Observer Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar,

The second online randomisation of EVMs was held ahead of fixing of the names and symbols of 23 candidates in fray in Tirunelveli constituency and NOTA. Based on the numbers allotted after the randomisation, the EVMs would be sent to the polling booths.

 Later, Dr. Karthikeyan and Ms. Sonali visited the EVM godown on Tirunelveli Tahsildar Office premises and inspected the segregation and numbering of the machines.

 Corporation Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer for Palayamkottai Assembly Constituency Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Arpit Jain were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.