Second randomisation of EVMs carried out in Madurai district

April 02, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The second randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 was carried out on Tuesday in Madurai

The procedure was carried out in the presence of Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha, General Observer for Madurai Constituency Rajesh Kumar Yadav and the General Observer for Theni Constituency Gaurangbhai H. Makwana.

A total of 2,751 polling stations had been set up in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, of which 1,573 were in Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. As many as 13,204 polling personnel would be engaged in election duty. The polling personnel are being given training.

Of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West, Madurai Central and Melur came under Madurai Lok Sabha constituency. While Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam came under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Sholavandan and Usilampatti came under Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

