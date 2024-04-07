GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Second phase of training conducted for polling officers in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari

April 07, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Poling officials participate in the second phase of the training programme for Thoothukudi Constituency on Sunday.

Poling officials participate in the second phase of the training programme for Thoothukudi Constituency on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

About 8,000 polling officers participated in the second phase of the training for polling officers conducted in six centres in the district on Sunday. 

While the first phase of the training was conducted on March 23, the second phase of the training for 8,026 polling officers was conducted in centres located at the six assembly constituencies in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency. 

In addition to training them on the voting machines, procedures to be followed at the booths during the polling day were also explained. Further, they were instructed how to conduct mock poll in the presence of the representatives of the candidates on the polling day. 

How to end the polling process and how securely the machines to be handled while returning them to the safe locations were also explained to the officers.  

Similarly, in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, second phase of the training was conducted at all the six assembly constituencies - Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyur.

Teachers from government and government-aided schools, government college professors and other government officials who would be working at polling booths on the day of polling were given training during the second-phase.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.