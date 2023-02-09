ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of Puthumai Pen scheme for girl students launched

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed bank passbooks and ATM cards to girl students benefiting under ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme at Lady Doak College here on Wednesday.

The event was followed by the launch of the second phase of the scheme by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at a function held in Tiruvallur district.

According to a press release, 1,860 girls received bank passbooks and ATM cards in the presence of Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth.

Under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme, titled Pudhumai Penn schemes, girls studying from Classes VI to XII in government schools would receive ₹1,000 every month until they complete their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

It is aimed at increasing the enrolment of girls in government schools as well as enabling them to pursue higher education without hindrance.

Students can apply through https://penkalvi.tn.gov.in/ for availing the assistance which would be remitted to their bank accounts.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, Joint Director of Collegiate Education P. Ponmuthuramalingam, College’s Principal Christiana Singh were present.

