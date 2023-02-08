Second phase of ‘Puthumai Pen’ monthly assistance scheme for college students launched

February 08, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Disbursal of ‘Puthumai Pen’ monthly assistance to college girl students commenced in the districts on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the disbursal of monthly assistance to the girl students at Sarah Tucker Women’s College in Palayamkottai by handing over the debit cards for drawing the assistance, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the scheme of giving the monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 to the beneficiaries till the end of their higher studies had been introduced to encourage unhindered higher education of girl students in colleges after their studies from Class 6 to 12 in government schools.

This scheme would prevent child marriage, ensure gender equality, dropout ratio of girl children, encourage the girls to continue their higher education that will fetch them better employment etc.

Even as 1,821 students were already getting this assistance in the first phase, 1,590 students including 158 engineering students, 103 medicos, 3 budding lawyers, 61 ITI and diploma-holders and 1,195 arts and science students would get it as the second phase was launched on Wednesday.

“The beneficiary students will get this assistance of ₹ 1,000 a month, which will be remitted in their bank accounts, even though they are receiving other scholarships,” Mr. Appavu said.

The students can apply through https://penkalvi.tn.gov.in for getting the assistance and get all relevant information through toll-free 14417.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayat V.S.R. Jegadish and District Social Welfare Officer Dhanalakshmi were present.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the programme at Anna University’s VOC Engineering College by handing over the orders for receiving the assistance in the presence of Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar, and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Tenkasi Collector Durai Ravichandran inaugurated the second phase of the scheme at I.C. Eswaran Pillai Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School and handed over the orders for getting the assistance.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector P.N. Sridhar handed over the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme orders for getting monthly assistance to the students in a function held at Scott Christian College in Nagercoil.

After giving this monthly assistance to 1,987 girls in the first phase, 981students will be benefited in the second phase. Moreover, steps are being taken to give this assistance to 332 girl students, Mr. Sridhar said.

“After studying in the private schools from class 6 to 8 upon getting admitted under the Right to Education programme, the students, who had studied from class 9 to 12 in government schools, are also eligible,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram and Colachel MLA J.G. Prince were present.