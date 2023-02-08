ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme launched

February 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy gives a replica of an ATM card to a student at MVM Government Arts College for Women in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy distributed ATM cards to girl students in Dindigul on Wednesday marking the launch of the second phase of the novel initiative, ‘Pudhumai Penn,’ under which financial assistance is given to girls from weaker sections of the society for pursuing higher education.

As many as 1,190 girl students received ATM cards to avail the assistance at a function organised at M.V.Muthiah Government Arts College for Women here.

Speaking at the event, the Minister recalled how former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi made much efforts to make education accessible to all. ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi,’ ‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ and various other novel initiatives of the State government had doubled enrolment at government schools. Now more girls were opting for higher education. “Education translates into economic upliftment,” said Mr. Periyasamy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi, District Social Welfare Officer K. Pushpakala, District Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen, District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran were among those who were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US