Second phase of ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme launched

February 08, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy distributed ATM cards to girl students in Dindigul on Wednesday marking the launch of the second phase of the novel initiative, ‘Pudhumai Penn,’ under which financial assistance is given to girls from weaker sections of the society for pursuing higher education.

As many as 1,190 girl students received ATM cards to avail the assistance at a function organised at M.V.Muthiah Government Arts College for Women here.

Speaking at the event, the Minister recalled how former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi made much efforts to make education accessible to all. ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi,’ ‘Naan Mudhalvan,’ and various other novel initiatives of the State government had doubled enrolment at government schools. Now more girls were opting for higher education. “Education translates into economic upliftment,” said Mr. Periyasamy.

Collector S. Visakan, Mayor J. Ilamathi, District Social Welfare Officer K. Pushpakala, District Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen, District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran were among those who were present.