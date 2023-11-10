Second phase of ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ disbursal begins in southern districts

November 10, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over credit cards for receiving ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ of ₹1,000 a month at a function organised at Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district on Friday in the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said 2.48 lakh women were given the orders for getting this assistance in the first phase and they have been receiving it since September. In the second phase, 12,135 women from Tirunelveli district would get the honorarium every month as appeals from women whose applications were rejected in the first phase had been scrutinised.

The Speaker informed that the ongoing drinking water project work, for which the foundation stone was laid by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru in May, would be completed within next 15 months. Once the ₹608.96-crore project was executed, it would meet the needs of over 1 lakh people in 360 villages in Radhapuram Assembly constituency - 181 villages in Valliyoor union and 179 in Radhapuram union. Every house would get water connection once the project was completed, Mr. Appavu said.

He also informed that the State government’s Water Resources Organisation had prepared a comprehensive project estimate for installing powerful pumps to supply the surplus water of Pazhayar in Kanniyakumari district, which was going waste in to the sea now, to the dry Radhapuram region for drinking water purpose.

“When these two projects become operational, drinking water crisis in the entire Radhapuram Assembly constituency will be a thing of the past,” Mr. Appavu said.

In Kanniyakumari district, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj handed over orders for getting the monthly assistance to 1,000 women in a function organised at Poovancode under Verkilambi town panchayat. Collector P.N. Sridhar was present.

Thoothukudi

After 2.39 lakh women started receiving the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 in the first phase in Thoothukudi district, MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the second phase by handing over the orders. A total of 17,343 women, whose applications have been accepted following their appeal, will get this assistance every month.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector of Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar, Mayor Mayor Jegan Periyasami, MLA G.V. Markandeyan were present.

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran inaugurated the second phase of the scheme in a function held at Sankarankovil on Friday evening in the presence of Collector Durai. Ravichandran.

