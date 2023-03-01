ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of CM’s Breakfast Scheme launched in Madurai

March 01, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 8,702 children from 73 government schools in Madurai district will be benefited under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. According to a press release, in the second phase of the scheme, 5,517 children from 47 government schools will be benefited. In the first phase of the scheme which was launched last year, 3,185 children from 26 government primary schools were benefited.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited Corporation Middle School in Narayanapuram and Corporation Primary school in Thiruppalai and instructed the officials to ensure that timely and quality food was provided to the children. Madurai Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika, Corporation Educational Officer N. Nagentharan were present.

