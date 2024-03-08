GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Second phase of clearing waste along Tamirabharani banks taken up

March 08, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan starts the second phase of clearing garbage from the banks of Tamirabharani river in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second phase of cleaning of the Tamirabharani banks for 10 km took place here on Friday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and CEO and Managing Director S. Krishnan of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank jointly inaugurated the exercise to clear thorny bushes grown along the watercourse and mounds of garbage accumulated by the mid-December floods. In the first phase exercise held on March 2, the Tamirabharani banks between Manimurtheeswaram and Naranammalpuram were cleaned for a stretch of about 7 km.

With the funding of TMB and the help of ‘Nellai Neervalam’ and ‘Evergreen Globe,’ the second phase of cleaning was taken up.  Mr. Karthikeyan reiterated that ‘marker stones’ would be erected shortly along both sides of the river after a proper survey to prevent encroachers from occupying the banks.

Students from Sarah Tucker College collected plastic bags, old clothes, bottles etc., all discarded by the public, while earthmovers removed the garbage mounds. “This exercise will continue as we are keen on conserving the Tamirabharani, the only drinking water source for three southern districts. Moreover, we have prepared an action plan to prevent discharge of sewage into the river,” the Collector said.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Tirunelveli Kanna Karuppaiah, Tahsildar (Disaster Management) Selvan, Executive Engineer of Water Resources Organisation Mariappan and other officials were present.

