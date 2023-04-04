HamberMenu
Second phase of Archaeological excavation at Vembakottai to begin on Thursday

April 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau
Workings involved in ground work at Vembakottai Archaeological excavation site last week prior to commencing the second phase of excavation on April 6.

Workings involved in ground work at Vembakottai Archaeological excavation site last week prior to commencing the second phase of excavation on April 6. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology will begin the second phase of excavation along the northern bank of Vaippar river at Vembakottai on Thursday.

The first phase of the excavation, which was carried out from March 2022 to September 2022, unearthed over 3,200 artefacts like Carnelian beads, glass beads, shell bangles, ivory bangles, hopscotches, iron and copper objects.

The officials dug 16 trenches of 14 feet by 14 feet on one acre of archaeological mound. After taking up the cleaning work on another one acre of land, the officials are prepared to start the excavation work from Thursday.

“The orientation of the new findings would decide on the number of trenches to be dug in the second phase,” said Pon Baskar, Vembakottai Arachaeological Excavation Site Director. The officials hoped that the second excavation would reveal more on microlithic tools.

The model of Vembakottai archaeological trench along with display of various artefacts at an exclusive gallery put up at the first Virudhunagar district book fair attracted hundreds of visitors. The locals and students from schools and colleges had visited the archaeological site during the first season.

“This time, more people are likely to throng the site to see for themselves how the excavation takes place. However, the road leading to the site from Vembakottai bus stand is in a poor shape,” said Vembakottai Panchayat President, G. Arumuga Thai. The panchayat has already sought the intervention of district administration to set right the 1200-metre-long road to facilitate easy access to the site for vehicles.

