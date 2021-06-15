Second instalment of relief, grocery products distributed

‘Money and materials will help alleviate people’s sufferings’

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed the second instalment of COVID-19 relief fund of ₹2,000 and a kit containing 14 grocery products to rice ration card holders at a school here on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Moorthy said that the previous government had promised to provide a financial assistance of ₹5,000 to rice ration card holders. But, in the end, the government distributed only ₹1,000. “But our government announced a financial assistance of ₹4,000 and has been distributing it in two instalments,” he said.

In Madurai district, 8.72 lakh rice ration card holders will receive the second instalment of ₹2,000 and the grocery kit.

He said that concerted efforts of officials had helped in bringing down the daily tally of COVID-19 positive cases from 1,500 to 200.

Members of self-help groups had been deployed in rural areas for door-to-door screening of symptomatic residents. The government had also offered loans to SHG members at low interest rates.

The Minister also distributed COVID-19 relief measures at Nilaiyur, Perungudi, and nearby areas.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present.

Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan distributed the relief measures on Dhanappa Mudali Street.

Virudhunagar

Minister for Revenue K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu distributed the money and materials in different parts of the district.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the State government was forced to implement lockdown to contain the pandemic though affected the livelihood of people. The distribution of money and ration goods would help them to alleviate their sufferings, he said.

A total of 5.83 lakh rice card holders will get the assistance in the district. Collector R. Kannan, MLAs A. R. R. Seenivasan and G. Ashokan were present.

Dindigul

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy distributed the assistance at Kannivadi and Pudukkottai area, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at Vayalur.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Periyasamy said that the DMK government, by distributing ₹4,000, had fulfilled its poll promise. As many as 6.94 lakh ration card holders in Dindigul would receive the second instalment, for which ₹129.81 crore had been allocated to the district. The COVID-19 relief would be distributed through 1,035 ration shops in the district, he added.

Sivaganga

Minister for Rural Development K. R. Periyakaruppan distributed the assistance to family card holders at Tirupattur, Karaikudi, and Ilayankudi in Sivaganga district.