‘Second govt. dental college in T.N. to come up in Pudukottai shortly’

The State is all set to get its second dental college — the first one being in Chennai — which will be inaugurated shortly in Pudukottai district, Minister for Public Health Ma. Subramanian has said.

Speaking to reporters at Valliyoor near here on Monday after laying the foundation stone for the District Government Headquarters Hospital buiding, Mr. Subramanian said the State had approached the Centre for creating new medical colleges in newly created Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts.

“A team of officials and I will meet the Health Ministry officials next week to press for this demand,” he said. The Centre, in response to the demand by the State government for creating 30 new government nursing colleges, sanctioned 11 colleges and released ₹10 crore for establishing each of these colleges. All these colleges would be established in the medical colleges inaugurated in January 2022.

“When we meet the Union government officials, we will reiterate our demand for sanctioning the remaining 19 nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu. If we can get even one of these colleges, it will be established at Valliyoor Government District Headquarters Hospital as requested by Speaker M. Appavu,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The new District Government Headquarters Hospital, which was about to be shifted to Ambasamudram and finally came to Valliyoor due to the sustained effort of Mr. Appavu, would be built on six acres close to Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari national highway on an outlay of ₹30 crore. A modern laboratory would be established along with the hospital at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The office of the Joint Director of Public Health would also come up in Valliyoor, he added.

After inaugurating a treatment centre for snake bite at Kalakkad, the Minister inaugurated PET CT Scan facility with premium lutetium oxyorthosilicate-based detectors and time-of-flight technology at Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. This facility gave radiologists the flexibility to address a wide variety of oncology, neurology and cardiac indications, while ensuring new efficiencies and cost saving, he said.

“This facility will be a boon to cancer patients from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts as it is presently available only at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, in the south,” Mr. Subramanian said.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed intensive care unit at Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital’s super specialty block at a cost of ₹23.75 crore.

Mr. Appavu, Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, Secretary for Public Health Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Collector K. P. Karthikeyan were present.

