ADVERTISEMENT

Second flood warning issued to villages downstream of Manjalar dam

September 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers on Wednesday issued the second flood warning to villages, in Dindigul and Theni districts, downstream of Manajalar dam.

According to sources, in the wake of recent rains in the catchment areas of Manjalar dam, the water level had reached 53 feet nearing its maximum water level of 57 feet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precautionary measure, Devadanapatti, Genguvarpatti, G Kallupatti, Thummalapatti. Uthangal Puthupatti, Vathalangundu were issued the second flood warning by the WRD officials.

Further, as and when the water level in the dam reached 55 feet, the third and final flood warning would be issued and surplus water would be released into the river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US