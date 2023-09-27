Second flood warning issued to villages downstream of Manjalar dam

September 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers on Wednesday issued the second flood warning to villages, in Dindigul and Theni districts, downstream of Manajalar dam.

According to sources, in the wake of recent rains in the catchment areas of Manjalar dam, the water level had reached 53 feet nearing its maximum water level of 57 feet.

As a precautionary measure, Devadanapatti, Genguvarpatti, G Kallupatti, Thummalapatti. Uthangal Puthupatti, Vathalangundu were issued the second flood warning by the WRD officials.

Further, as and when the water level in the dam reached 55 feet, the third and final flood warning would be issued and surplus water would be released into the river.