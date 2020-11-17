Second flood warning issued for Manjalar dam

Second flood warning in Manjalar dam was issued on Tuesday night after the water level in the dam touched 53 feet.
Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev issued the second warning as the level touched 53 feet at around 8 p.m. The dam was getting an inflow of 181 cusecs.
The third and final flood warning would be issued as and when the water level touches the maximum level of 57 feet. The water would flow through Devathanapatti and Genguvarpatti in Theni district and Batlagundu and Sivagnanapuram in Dindigul district.
The entire quantum of inflow would be released from the dam then, an official said.
The first flood warning was issued on November 6 when the water level touched 51 feet.
Meanwhile Kodaikanal municipality has announced that water level in the star-shaped lake in the hill resort has reached its full capacity. The municipality has said that water was being released from the lake from 7 p.m. and cautioned the people living downstream from going near the flow of water.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath