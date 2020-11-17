Second flood warning issued for Manjalar dam

Kodaikanal lake reaches full capacity

Second flood warning in Manjalar dam was issued on Tuesday night after the water level in the dam touched 53 feet.

Theni Collector M. Pallavi Baldev issued the second warning as the level touched 53 feet at around 8 p.m. The dam was getting an inflow of 181 cusecs.

The third and final flood warning would be issued as and when the water level touches the maximum level of 57 feet. The water would flow through Devathanapatti and Genguvarpatti in Theni district and Batlagundu and Sivagnanapuram in Dindigul district.

The entire quantum of inflow would be released from the dam then, an official said.

The first flood warning was issued on November 6 when the water level touched 51 feet.

Meanwhile Kodaikanal municipality has announced that water level in the star-shaped lake in the hill resort has reached its full capacity. The municipality has said that water was being released from the lake from 7 p.m. and cautioned the people living downstream from going near the flow of water.