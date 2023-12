December 23, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - THENI

The Assistant Engineer (Water Resources Department) Thekkadi has issued the second flood warning at the Mullaperiyar dam as the water storage level reached 141 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Following this, the district administration in southern Tamil Nadu including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram have been cautioned about the arrangements to be taken due to the likely rise in the inflow in the river.

